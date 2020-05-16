Veteran Hemsky makes retirement official

FILE PHOTO: Edmonton Oilers' Ales Hemsky celebrates his winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

Fifteen-year veteran Ales Hemsky officially retired from the NHL.

Hemsky, 36, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Oilers and spent 10-plus seasons in Edmonton. He also played for the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars before ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, playing in seven games in the 2017-18 season.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his retirement on Friday.

Hemsky, a right wing, played in 845 career games, 652 of them with Edmonton. He scored 572 career points (174 goals, 398 assists) in the regular season. He added 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 43 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He won a bronze medal with the Czech Republic in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

—Field Level Media