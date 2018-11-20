Oilers fire McLellan, name Hitchcock head coach

Native son Ken Hitchcock was named head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, replacing Todd McLellan, who was informed Tuesday that he was fired.
Hitchcock, 66, is third all-time in the NHL in wins and has eight division titles on his resume, including the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas.
McLellan was 123-119-24 as Oilers head coach. The Oilers have lost six of their past seven games.
Hitchcock coached in Dallas in 2017-18 but announced his retirement in April. He has been on the bench for the Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.