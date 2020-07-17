Oilers D Jones confirms positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones (82) against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones practiced Friday after recovering from the coronavirus.

The 23-year-old missed the first four days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Edmonton earlier this month from his home in Dallas. He had been listed as unfit to practice.

“I have no idea where I got it. I was asymptomatic,” Jones said, per Sportsnet.

Jones registered four goals, five assists and 10 penalty minutes in 43 games this season.

The Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks in a best-of-five qualifying round series in Edmonton starting Aug. 1.