Bettman: More European games on tap for 2019-20

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to the ice hockey NHL Global Series match of the Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets in Helsinki, Finland November 1, 2018. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

The NHL will continue to build its presence in Europe next season, including a season-opening game in Prague and two games in Stockholm.

Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed that information on Thursday in Helsinki, prior to the first of two games in two days between the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets in Finland.

Bettman said the 23 regular-season games played in Europe since 2007 have been a “fantastic success.” He said this week’s games at the 13,500-seat Hartwall Arena sold out in under five minutes.

Bettman did not specify which teams or the exact dates of the games to be played in the Czech Republic and Sweden in 2019-20.

—Field Level Media