Factbox: Key dates for the 2017-18 NHL season

(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2017-18 National Hockey League season:

Oct. 4 - Regular season begins

Nov. 10-11 - Colorado vs. Ottawa in Stockholm

Nov. 13 - Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

Dec. 16 - NHL 100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa (outdoor game)

Jan. 1 - Buffalo at New York Rangers (outdoor game)

Jan. 27-28 - All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay

Feb. 26 - Trade Deadline

March 3 - Toronto at Washington (outdoor game)

April 7 - Last day of regular season

April 11 - First day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs