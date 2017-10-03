FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key dates for the 2017-18 NHL season
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 3, 2017 / 2:09 PM / in 17 days

Factbox: Key dates for the 2017-18 NHL season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2017-18 National Hockey League season:

Oct. 4 - Regular season begins

Nov. 10-11 - Colorado vs. Ottawa in Stockholm

Nov. 13 - Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

Dec. 16 - NHL 100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa (outdoor game)

Jan. 1 - Buffalo at New York Rangers (outdoor game)

Jan. 27-28 - All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay

Feb. 26 - Trade Deadline

March 3 - Toronto at Washington (outdoor game)

April 7 - Last day of regular season

April 11 - First day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.