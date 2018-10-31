Luongo unlikely to play in Panthers' Global Series games

Roberto Luongo of Florida Panthers attends team's ice practise in Helsinki, Finland, October 31, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

Roberto Luongo is unlikely to return to action until after the Florida Panthers wrap up a two-game series against the Winnipeg Jets in Finland this week, coach Bob Boughner said Wednesday.

“I think the plan is for him to ... unless there’s a complete surprise that I haven’t heard yet, but the plan is for him to probably try and play next week when we get home. This is more of a rehab week,” Boughner said after practice Wednesday.

The 39-year-old goaltender has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in the season opener Oct. 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers play the Jets on Thursday and Friday, then are off until a Nov. 8 home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Luongo missed 26 games last season because of a groin injury. He has played in only 75 games in the two seasons prior to this one.

In his 19-year career, Luongo is 471-376-119 with a 2.49 goals-against average. He has appeared in 1,002 career games, which is third all-time among goaltenders behind only Martin Brodeur (1,266) and Patrick Roy (1,029).

—Field Level Media