Trocheck nearing return for Panthers

FILE PHOTO: Mar 10, 2018; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) flips the puck before a game against the New York Rangers at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers expect to have 2017 All-Star center Vincent Trocheck back in the lineup soon after he practiced with the team for the first time on Thursday since undergoing ankle surgery.

Trocheck suffered a broken ankle in a 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19 and has missed the past 27 games.

While Trocheck has been medically cleared, Florida coach Bob Boughner has indicated Trocheck likely will see his first action when the Panthers return after the All-Star break.

Florida’s first game after the break is Feb. 1 against the Nashville Predators. The Panthers (17-20-8) have gone 9-13-5 without Trocheck.

“It’s obviously frustrating whenever you have to watch and it’s not going the way we want it to go and I can’t be out there to help,” Trocheck said of being sidelined.

Trocheck, 25, has three goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season for the Panthers.

He was coming off a career year, notching personal bests with 31 goals, 44 assists and 75 points.

—Field Level Media