Panthers re-sign D Weegar for three years, $9.75M: reports

The Florida Panthers re-signed restricted free agent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to a three-year, $9.75 million contract, multiple outlets reported Friday.
According to Sportsnet, he will earn $2 million in the first season, $3 million in the second and $4.75 million in the final year of the deal in 2022-23.
Weegar, 26, and the Panthers had been scheduled to go to arbitration this weekend.
He tallied a career-high 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and averaged 20:07 of ice time in 45 games in 2019-20.
Since being drafted in the seventh round by Florida in 2013, Weegar has 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) and 133 penalty minutes in 172 games.
