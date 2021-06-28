Hockey Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020 in November

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2020 on Nov. 15 in Toronto.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled last year, delaying the inductions of Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson.

The Hall of Fame’s directors chose not to elect a Class of 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We are very excited about getting back on track with the tradition of celebrating excellence through the achievements of the distinguished Class of 2020 and a full slate of weekend activities in November,” said Lanny McDonald, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame, in a statement released Monday.

The event will take place at the Meridian Hall Theatre, marking the first time since the Hall of Fame moved to its current Toronto location in 1993 that the ceremony will be held at another site.

“The change in venue also gives us more flexibility in terms of event logistics and enhances the induction ceremony experience for all present to honor our game’s newest legends,” McDonald said.

--Field Level Media