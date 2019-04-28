Crosby, Kucherov, McDavid named Hart Trophy finalists

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.

Apr 14, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on against the New York Islanders during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. New York won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL made the announcement Sunday. The winner will be announced June 19 during the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.

Crosby, 31, had 35 goals and 65 assists this season. The 100-point season was the sixth of his career.

Crosby is looking to become the ninth player in NHL history to win the Hart Trophy three times. He previously won in the 2006-07 and 2013-14 seasons.

Kucherov, 25, led the NHL with 128 points — the most scored since the 1995-96 campaign. He had 41 goals and 87 assists.

Kucherov scored the most points in NHL history by a Russian-born player, edging Alexander Mogilny (127 in 1992-93).

McDavid, 22, never went two straight games without a point while scoring 41 goals and recording 75 assists during a 116-point season.

McDavid is looking to join Wayne Gretzky (four times) as the second player in NHL history to win multiple MVPs before turning 23.

Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils was last season’s winner of the Hart Trophy.

—Field Level Media