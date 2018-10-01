FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hartnell retires from NHL after 17 years

1 Min Read

Longtime NHL forward Scott Hartnell announced his retirement Monday after 17 seasons.

Mar 22, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell (17) is tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“Seventeen years in the NHL was the best job anyone could ever ask for,” Hartnell tweeted. “The games, the fans, the travel, the hotels, the food, the pregame soccer games, are just some of the things that I will always remember and miss.”

Hartnell, 36, was the No. 6 overall pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2000 NHL Draft. In his career, he played with the Predators, the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, tallying 707 points (327 goals, 380 assists) in 1,249 games.

Last season, he scored 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 62 games in Nashville and had four shots on goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

—Field Level Media

