Highlights from Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Oct 13, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots on Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) while defended by defenseman Mike Green (25) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Detroit won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Red Wings 6, Golden Knights 3

Gustav Nyquist scored two goals and Henrik Zetterberg added a goal and three assists as the Detroit Red Wings scored four third-period goals and handed Vegas the first loss in team history.

Anthony Mantha, Frans Nielsen, Nyquist and Luke Glendening scored during an 11-minute span in the final period for the Red Wings.

About a third of the sellout crowd of 17,645 wore Red Wings jerseys and chanted “Go Red Wings Go” during the game, which was delayed briefly when several octopuses were thrown on the ice after Mantha’s goal.

Senators 6, Flames 0

Craig Anderson made 25 saves and posted his 39th career shutout as the Ottawa Senators thumped the Calgary Flames.

Cody Ceci, Derick Brassard, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman scored for Ottawa. Kyle Turris had three assists as the Senators broke open the game with a four-goal third period.

Anderson made his fourth straight start, but coach Guy Boucher said Friday that Mike Condon will make his season debut in Edmonton on Saturday.

The loss stopped Calgary’s winning streak at three games.

Mike Smith gave up five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the third period.

Avalanche 3, Ducks 1

Oct 13, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Henrik Zetterberg (40) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Detroit won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Barrie scored a tiebreaking power-play goal late in the third period, and the surprising Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 for their fourth win in five games.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored and Nikita Zadorov sealed the win with an empty-netter with 0.5 seconds left.

Mikko Rantanen and Sven Andrighetto had two assists each for Colorado, and Jonathan Bernier had 17 saves against his former team.

Colorado played most of the game without star center Nathan MacKinnon because of a right eye injury suffered in the first period. MacKinnon was hurt when Anaheim center Derek Grant’s stick came up and hit him under the visor.

He was helped off the ice and ruled out at the start of the second period.

Brandon Montour scored the lone goal for Anaheim and Reto Berra had 19 saves in relief of John Gibson, who made 17 saves in the first period.

Capitals 5, Devils 2

T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Ovechkin added his league-leading ninth goal as the Washington Capitals handed the New Jersey Devils their first loss of the season.

Nicklas Backstrom scored a goal and set up three others and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a pair of assists for the Capitals. Oshie finished with three points, also assisting on Backstrom’s goal.

The Devils received goals from Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. Palmieri’s goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 1

Artemi Panarin scored with 12:35 left in the third period to help Columbus edge New York.

Panarin skated down the center of the ice, starting from his team’s blue line, weaving through multiple Rangers before finally beating goaltender Henrik Lundqvist from the high slot.