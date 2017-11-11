Highlights of Friday's NHL games

((The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Nov 10, 2017; Stockholm, Stockholms Lan, Sweden; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring during the overtime period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Ericsson Globe Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Senator 4, Avalanche 3

Mark Stone’s second goal of the night 59 seconds into overtime lifted the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in the NHL Global Series.

Ottawa won for the second time in three games. Swedish defenseman Fredrik Claesson, Mark Stone and Chris DiDomenico registered goals while Craig Anderson made 16 saves.

Colorado lost its second straight game after a three-game winning streak. Alexander Kerfoot registered a goal and assist, and Nail Yakupov and Nathan MacKinnon added goals. Seymon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Stone took a feed from Derick Brassard and hit the open net with Varlamov out of position. Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson earned the secondary assist on the game-winner.

Capitals 4, Penguins 1

Braden Holtby made 27 saves to notch his 200th career victory, and John Carlson had a goal and an assist as Washington defeated Pittsburgh.

The Capitals’ T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal, his seventh goal of the season, in the second period, and Chandler Stephenson added an insurance goal with 6:18 left. Jakub Vrana added an empty-netter to clinch Holtby’s fifth straight victory.

Phil Kessel was credited with the Penguins’ goal. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, playing in his 800th career game, was held without a goal for the 10th straight game. Murray stopped 27 shots for the Penguins.

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Patrick Marleau scored at 1:07 of overtime to give Toronto a comeback victory over Boston.

David Pastrnak scored on a power play in the third period to give the Bruins the 2-1 lead. The Maple Leafs tied the game with one minute left in regulation on the second goal of the game by James van Riemsdyk, on a deflection.

Jake Gardiner shot from the right circle and Marleau redirected it for his seventh goal of the season, to end the overtime.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Anton Khudobin made 30 saves. Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots for Toronto.

Ottawa Senators' Fredrik Claesson is happy after scoring 1-1 in the first period of the NHL Global Series hockey game between Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden November 10, 2017. TT News Agency/Erik Simander via REUTERS

Panthers 4, Sabres 1

Ian McCoshen scored 3:50 into the third period as Florida snapped a five-game losing streak.

Evgenii Dadonov, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers. Florida’s Roberto Luongo (24 saves) passed Curtis Joseph for fourth place all-time in wins by a goaltender, with 455. Luongo played in his 500th game with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, who were unable to string together back-to-back wins after a victory Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. Robin Lehner made 27 saves for Buffalo.

Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 1

Slideshow (6 Images)

Jordan Staal scored twice as Carolina defeated Columbus.

Staal scored the game-winner at 8:54 of the third period after scoring the tying goal 3:50 into the second period. Brock McGinn added an empty-net goal for the Hurricanes, who won consecutive games for the second time this season. Staal recorded his 12th career two-goal game and first since Feb. 25, 2012, for Pittsburgh against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Dubinsky scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost their fourth straight.

Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

William Karlsson scored two goals, including one short-handed, and David Perron and Luca Sbisa each had a goal and an assist to lead Las Vegas over Winnipeg.

James Neal scored his ninth goal of the season and Maxime Lagace stopped 24 shots to pick up his second win in seven games in net for the Golden Knights, who improved to 7-1-0 at home.

Patrik Laine and Adam Lowry scored goals for Winnipeg, which had an eight-game unbeaten streak snapped. It was the fourth straight game that Laine, who has eight goals, has scored.

Stars 5, Islanders 0

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists, and Ben Bishop stopped all 14 shots he faced to earn his 20th career shutout for Dallas.

Mattias Janmark, Esa Lindell, who also had an assist, Gemel Smith and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas.

Klingberg gave Dallas an early lead when he scored his fourth goal of the season 1:32 into the game during a 4-on-4 situation. He now has 11 points over his past eight games.