Highlights of Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Dec 8, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers in the third period at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Capitals 4, Rangers 2

Matt Niskanen scored the go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom each added a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals defeated New York.

Wilson’s goal gave Washington a 4-2 lead with 1:32 left. Backstrom and Jay Beagle also scored for the Capitals, who have won four straight and seven of their last eight.

Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast scored for the Rangers in the first meeting of the season between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

Golden Knights 4 Predators 3 (SO)

Reilly Smith’s goal in the sixth round of a shootout Friday gave the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Vegas forced overtime at 19:20 when, with a sixth skater, Erik Haula ripped a one-timer from the right circle for his 10th goal of the season.

Nashville had gained its first lead at 14:56 of the third period off a turnover from Shea Theodore.

Viktor Arvidsson took the puck and fed Nick Bonino, who had plenty of time and space in the slot to wire a wrister home for his sixth goal of the season.

Arvidsson brought the Predators even at 8:04 of the third with his 10th goal, poking the rebound of Kevin Fiala’s shot past a prone Malcolm Subban.

Blackhawks 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Dec 8, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) shoots the puck as New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Gustav Forsling scored the winning goal with 4.9 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Chicago over Buffalo at the United Center.

Alex DeBrincat and Tommy Wingels also scored for the Blackhawks, who erased a one-goal deficit with 3:22 remaining in the third period.

Forsling finished with a goal and two assists to help Chicago snap a five-game winless streak.

Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, who picked up a point by taking the game to overtime but fell short against Chicago for the 12th game in a row.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Blue Jackets 5, Devils 3

After losing to New Jersey on Tuesday, Columbus rebounded to end a two-game skid with the help of a five-point game from Artemi Panarin.

With the score tied 3-3 early in the third period, Alexander Wennberg came through with only his second goal of the season, snapping a 17-game drought, at 1:32. The goal was just Columbus’ eighth all season on the power play.

Zach Werenski put the game away, scoring a four-on-four goal at 15:02 to make it 5-3. Panarin had the primary assist on all five Columbus goals, tying franchise records for most points and assists in one game.

Wild 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Matt Dumba scored the winning goal 3:43 into overtime and Devan Dubnyk registered 26 saves as Minnesota defeated Anaheim.

The Wild came back from a 1-0 deficit but blew a 2-1 lead in regulation. The win snapped a three-game road losing streak.

The Ducks had tied the score 2-2 at 13:35 of the third period on Adam Henrique’s seventh goal of the season and third with Anaheim.