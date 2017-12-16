Highlights of Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Rangers 4, Kings 2

Rick Nash scored a tiebreaking goal with 3:27 left in the third period to help the New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots for the Rangers, who had lost three of four entering the game. Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York. J.T. Miller added his fifth of the season into an empty net with 53.4 seconds remaining.

The Kings have dropped two straight games after winning eight in a row.

Marian Gaborik had a goal and an assist and Torrey Mitchell scored for the Kings, who received 24 saves from goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Devils 5, Stars 2

Brian Boyle made his 100th career goal a memorable one as New Jersey beat Dallas at the Prudential Center.

Steven Santini, Blake Coleman and Nick Lappin also scored for the Devils. Boyle had three points and Brian Gibbons added two assists.

The Stars, who lost for the time on their four-game road trip, received goals from Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov. The loss kept Ken Hitchcock from becoming only the third coach in NHL history to win 800 games as he remains stuck at 799.

Boyle scored his milestone goal at 16:39 of the second period to snap a 2-2 tie.

Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 1

Danny DeKeyser and Trevor Daley each scored their first goals of the season as Detroit beat Toronto to end a three-game losing streak.

Dec 15, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save in front of Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tomas Tatar also scored for the Wings, who finished a five-game homestand 2-1-2. Jimmy Howard made 25 saves.

Andreas Borgman scored for the Leafs, who have lost three in a row. Toronto’s five-game winning streak against the Red Wings also came to an end.

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 4

Jaccob Slavin scored 2:15 into overtime to lead Carolina over Buffalo.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Slavin’s goal capped a frenetic finish that featured six goals in the third period and a hat trick for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel.

On the game-winner, Elias Lindholm found Slavin open in the center of the ice and Slavin scored on a shot to the blocker side.

Lindholm, Justin Williams, Jordan Staal and Derek Ryan also scored for Carolina. Cam Ward made 37 saves.

Eichel picked up his first career hat trick for the Sabres, who came back from a two-goal deficit before falling. Jake McCabe also scored for Buffalo. Chad Johnson made 29 saves.

Canucks 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Sam Gagner scored with 25.7 seconds left in overtime as Vancouver defeated San Jose.

Markus Granlund scored twice for the Canucks and Brock Boeser scored once. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin had three assists each.

Brent Burns scored two goals and Marcus Sorensen scored the other goal for the Sharks.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves and the Sharks’ Martin Jones stopped 36 shots.