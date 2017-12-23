Highlights of Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Canadiens 3, Flames 2

Byron Froese scored his first goal of the season and also had an assist as the Montreal Canadiens edged the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens (16-15-4), who have won two straight games and three of their past four.

Making his 12th straight start in net for Montreal, Carey Price made 21 saves to improve his record to 11-10-2.

Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (18-15-3), while goalie Mike Smith finished with 32 saves.

Sabres 4, Flyers 2

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Jack Eichel had a pair of empty-net goals and Ryan O‘Reilly also scored for the Sabres (9-19-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

Dec 22, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Montreal Canadiens won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Raffl and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers (15-13-7), who lost for only the third time this month (7-3-0). Brian Elliott made 33 saves.

Panthers 4, Wild 2

The Panthers erased two deficits and finally seized the lead on Connor Brickley’s rebound goal midway through the third period, carrying Florida to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Tied at 2-2 in the third period, Brickley slammed home a rebound for his third goal at 11:14 after goalie Alex Stalock made a save on Keith Yandle’s shot following a scramble around the Wild goal.

Ryan Suter and Daniel Winnik scored for Minnesota, and Stalock made 30 saves.

Florida has won its last two games despite trailing 2-1 entering the third period. The Panthers also won Tuesday night in Arizona.

Coyotes 3, Capitals 2

Clayton Keller scored with 27 seconds left in overtime and the Arizona Coyotes rallied in the third period for a 3-2 victory on Friday night that halted the Washington Capitals’ four-game winning streak and their own seven-game skid.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz was denied his 736th victory, which would have tied him with Lindy Ruff for fifth place in NHL coaching wins. The Coyotes, losers of 10 of their previous 11, limited the Capitals to two shots in the first quarter and 17 overall.

Arizona got tying goals in the third from Christian Dvorak and Christian Fisher. Keller, a 19-year-old rookie, then beat backup goalie Philipp Grubauer with a rebound off his own close-range wrist shot for his 12th goal of the season.