Highlights of Monday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Monday:

Capitals 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

John Carlson scored with 46 seconds left in overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov fed T.J. Oshie in the slot but fanned on the shot. The puck sailed over to Carlson, who beat goalie Scott Edgewood for his first goal of the season. Earlier in the game, Carlson had an assist.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 12th goal of the season for Washington, and Davante Smith-Pelly added a goal. Braden Holtby made 24 saves as the Capitals won their third consecutive game.

The Coyotes, looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season, took a 2-0 lead early in the first period on goals by rookie Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer.

Maple Leafs 4, Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of a shootout as Toronto defeated Vegas.

Nazem Kadri scored two goals in regulation and James van Riemsdyk had the other for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves in the Toronto goal.

James Neal, Reilly Smith and Deryk Engelland scored for the Golden Knights. Maxime Lagace stopped 22 shots for Vegas.

Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 3

Pavel Buchnevich scored the Rangers’ third power-play goal of the third period with 8:33 left to snap a tie as New York beat Columbus. The Rangers, down 2-0 early in the second period, rallied for their fourth consecutive victory.

Michael Grabner scored twice, including an empty-netter with 48.8 seconds remaining, and Kevin Shattenkirk and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who received 22 saves from Henrik Lundqvist.

Artemi Panarin, Josh Anderson and Oliver Bjorkstrand had the Blue Jackets’ goals. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Bruins 5, Wild 3

Tuukka Rask stopped a third-period penalty shot that turned out to be the difference, and five Boston players scored goals in a win over Minnesota.

After Mikael Granlund cut Boston’s lead to 4-2 with a goal 1:33 into the third, Granlund was tripped by Torey Krug while heading for a short-handed breakaway with 13:05 left. Granlund, whose goal was his first of the season, moved in on Rask on the penalty shot, but the goalie turned the shot aside with his right pad.

The save became even more important when Minnesota’s Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal with 4:04 remaining to close the gap to one goal.

Red Wings 3, Canucks 2

Tomas Tatar scored with 1:14 left, and Detroit defeated Vancouver.

Tatar took a pass from Justin Abdelkader and beat goaltender Jacob Markstrom on the glove side for his 200th NHL point. Darren Helm and Martin Frk also scored for Detroit, which is 4-1-0 in their last five games after a six-game losing streak.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Canucks.

Jets 4, Stars 1

Two goals and an assist from Mark Scheifele, four assists from Blake Wheeler, and Connor Hellebuyck’s 33 saves helped Winnipeg defeat Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Kyle Connor, who also had an assist, and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg, which led 3-0 after one period and defeated Dallas for the second time in four days.

Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which saw a five-game home win streak snapped.