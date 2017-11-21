Highlights of Monday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday’s National Hockey League games:

Predators 5, Jets 3

Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris each had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Monday night.

In a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams, Nashville won for the seventh time in eight games, using a three-goal uprising in the second period to hand Winnipeg only its third regulation loss in 18 games. The result halted the Jets’ four-game win streak.

Johansen broke a 1-1 tie 26 seconds into the second period, taking Filip Forsberg’s pass in the slot and ripping a wrister over the glove of Connor Hellebuyck. Turris made it 3-1 at 11:32 with a one-timer from Roman Josi on the power play.

Ducks 3, Sharks 2 (shootout)

Antoine Vermette scored in the ninth round of a marathon shootout as Anaheim beat San Jose at SAP Center.

Joonas Donskoi sent the game to overtime by scoring the tying goal for the Sharks -- his second goal of the game and seventh of the season -- on a power play at 8:19 of the third period.

Blue Jackets 3, Sabres 2

Artemi Panarin scored for the second game in a row to lead Columbus over Buffalo.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their fourth game in a row. Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane collected the Sabres’ goals.

Coyotes 4, Maple Leafs 1

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play late in the second period and Arizona defeated Toronto.

The Coyotes ended the Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak and earned their third win in a row. Arizona is 7-0-1 in its past eight games at the Air Canada Centre.

Devils 4, Wild 3 (overtime)

Two fortunate bounces and John Moore’s goal in the first minute of overtime helped New Jersey snap a two-game losing streak. Moore got his third goal of the season 52 seconds into OT off a pass from Adam Henrique as Minnesota’s late rally went for naught.

Henrique and Steven Santini both scored goals that went into the net off a Minnesota player, and Cory Schneider chipped in with 33 saves for the Devils. Will Butcher added a goal for New Jersey.

Flames 4, Capitals 1

Johnny Gaudreau extended his career-best point streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist, Mike Smith made 29 saves, and Calgary defeated Washington.

Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund each added a goal and an assist, and Mark Giordano scored for Calgary. Dougie Hamilton and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists. Gaudreau has eight goals and 11 assists in his past 10 games.