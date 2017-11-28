Highlights of Monday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday’s National Hockey League games:

Nov 27, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal on Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers 3, Devils 2

Roberto Luongo etched his name in the record books Monday night as the Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2.

Luongo earned his 200th victory as a member of the Panthers, making him just the second goaltender in NHL history to win 200 games for two different teams, joining Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. Luongo also won 252 games with the Vancouver Canucks, while Roy earned 289 victories with the Montreal Canadiens and 262 with the Colorado Avalanche.

Luongo, 38, made 23 saves in his milestone victory. His counterpart, Cory Schneider of the Devils, stopped the first 29 shots he faced and finished with 35 saves in the loss.

The Panthers scored the decisive goal at 12:45 of the third period. Jared McCann collected the rebound of his own blocked shot and flipped his fourth goal past Schneider to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1

Montreal ended Columbus’ six-game winning streak as Carey Price made 37 saves in his second game back from injury.

Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw scored as the Canadiens won consecutive games. Price had a 36-save shutout Saturday in a 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who had won the six previous games, made 25 saves for Columbus. Rookie center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

Nov 27, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates his goal against Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Crosby scored at 1:48 of overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over reeling Philadelphia, but the Penguins lost No. 1 goaltender Matt Murray to an apparent leg injury in the second period.

There was no immediate word on Murray’s status. Philadelphia has lost eight in a row (0-3-5), its longest losing streak since it lost 10 straight in February 2008.

On the winner, Crosby chipped in a shot by Kris Letang. Pittsburgh won its second in a row. The Penguins tied it 3-3 with goals in the first two minutes of the third period on goals by Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust. After Michael Raffl scored for the Flyers, Jake Guentzel forced overtime with his second goal when he tied it at 4-4 with 1:04 left in regulation.

Jets 7, Wild 2

Winnipeg shook off any hangover it had from being shut out for the first time this season, routing goalie Alex Stalock and Minnesota.

The Jets scored seven consecutive goals, with Bryan Little, Joel Armia, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba connecting after Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart staked the visitors to a 2-0 lead.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots for his 13th win of the season while Stalock blocked 21 shots in the loss. The Jets lost 4-0 to San Jose on Saturday to finish off a four-game road trip.

Blackhawks 7, Ducks 3

Rookie right winger Alex DeBrincat scored his first career hat trick and notched an assist as part of a four-point performance, and Chicago pulled away from Anaheim.

Patrick Sharp, Brandon Saad, Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz also scored as the Blackhawks tallied their second-most goals of the season. Chicago extended its point streak to five games.

Chris Wagner scored twice for the Ducks, who also received a goal from Jakob Silfverberg. Anaheim is winless in its last four games (0-3-1). DeBrincat’s outburst made life easier for Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford, who made 25 saves to improve to 11-7-1.