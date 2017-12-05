Highlights of Monday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday’s National Hockey League games:

Dec 4, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) collides with Philadelphia Flyers center Valtteri Filppula (51) and defenseman Robert Hagg (8) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flyers won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers 5, Flames 2

Scott Laughton scored twice to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Valtteri Filppula and Michael Raffl had a goal and an assist each for the Flyers, who snapped their 10-game losing streak (0-5-5).

Wayne Simmonds also scored, while Jakub Voracek had three assists for Philadelphia.

Troy Brouwer and Sean Monahan scored for the Flames, who wrapped up their four-game homestand with a 1-3-0 record.

Islanders 5, Panthers 4 (SO)

New York Islanders rookie center Mathew Barzal delivered in the shootout, giving New York a wild win over Florida.

The Islanders got goals in regulation from Anders Lee, Thomas Hickey, Brock Nelson and John Tavares. Lee’s goal was No. 100 in his career.

Dec 4, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) scores the game winning goal past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) in a shootout at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers got goals from Keith Yandle, Aaron Ekblad, Aleksander Barkov and Denis Malgin.

Capitals 4, Sharks 1

Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 20th goal and added an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots and Washington defeated San Jose.

Devante Smith-Pelly, Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals, who have won five of six and are 2-1-0 on their season-high, five-game homestand.

Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who finished 2-2-0 on their four-game road trip.

Predators 5, Bruins 3

Craig Smith scored two first-period goals as Nashville burst out to a four-goal lead and held off Boston.

Nick Bonino, Kevin Fiala and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins to make a game of it after being down big.