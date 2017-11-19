Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday’s National Hockey League games:

Nov 18, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) attempts to control the puck in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Islanders 5, Lightning 3

Anders Lee scored twice and John Tavares picked up two assists and added an empty-net goal as the New York Islanders knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Josh Bailey had three assists, Brock Nelson and Andrew Ladd also scored, and Josh Bailey had two assists for New York. Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots in the win.

The Islanders have won three consecutive games for the second time this season.

Yanni Gourde scored twice and Ondrej Palat added one goal for Tampa Bay, which suffered its first regulation loss since Oct. 28.

Blackhawks 2, Penguins 1

Artem Anisimov scored the go-ahead goal as Chicago continued its dominating run against Pittsburgh.

Gustav Forsling also scored for Chicago, which has won eight in a row against Pittsburgh, including a 10-1 pasting in the teams’ first meeting this season on Oct. 5.

Anisimov’s goal in the second period came 21 seconds after Matt Hunwick scored short-handed to tie it for the Penguins.

It was the first home regulation loss for Pittsburgh, which is 6-1-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Capitals 3, Wild 1

T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots and Washington defeated Minnesota.

Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also had goals for Washington.

Nino Niederreiter scored for the Wild, who had a four-game winning streak stopped.

Hurricanes 3, Sabres 1

Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal with 4:45 remaining to lead Carolina over Buffalo.

After a mistake by Justin Falk, who mishandled a bouncing puck, Aho grabbed the puck and raced toward the Buffalo net. He beat Robin Lehner with a wrist shot.

Justin Williams and Joakim Nordstrom (empty-netter) also scored for the Hurricane. Scott Darling made 24 saves.

Evander Kane scored for Buffalo and Chad Johnson stopped 30 shots.

Maple Leafs 6, Canadiens 0

Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his second straight shutout and Toronto beat Montreal for its sixth win in a row.

Andersen made 16 saves during a scoreless first period on his way to his 13th career shutout for Toronto, whose streak is their longest since December 2014.

Auston Matthews scored twice in his return to the lineup after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

Montreal has lost three straight (0-2-1) and is 1-3-1 in its past five games.

Predators 5, Avalanche 2

Pekka Rinne turned aside 29 shots to lead Nashville over Colorado.

Craig Smith poked a loose puck past Semyon Varlamov right in front of the net with 34.7 seconds left in the opening period to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Nashville blew it open midway through the second period by scoring twice in a span of 87 seconds.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson added goals in the third period to make it 5-0. Colorado avoided its second shutout of the season thanks to goals by Andrei Mironov and J.T. Compher in the final 4:37.

Flames 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

Nov 18, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) celebrates after New York Islanders left wing Anders Ladd (27) scored a goal in the first period in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Monahan had his first career hat trick and Michael Frolik netted the game-winner 1:18 into overtime to lift Calgary past Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and two assists to extend his points streak to a career-high nine games for the Flames.

Goaltender Mike Smith, who returned from an upper body injury, made 35 saves to earn his 10th win for the Flames, who have six wins in their last eight games.

Brandon Manning and Ivan Provorov and Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers, who lost for the fourth straight time.

Stars 6, Oilers 3

Antoine Roussel had a goal and two assists and Ben Bishop stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Kari Lehtonen in Dallas’ win over Edmonton at American Airlines Center.

Alexander Radulov, who also added an assist, Devin Shore, Radek Faksa, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza scored for Dallas, which is 7-2-0 at home.

Drake Caggiula had two goals and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton.

Coyotes 3, Senators 2 (OT)

Anthony Duclair scored his third goal of the game 1:22 into overtime to lift Arizona past Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

Duclair’s shot from the right wing faceoff circle slipped past goalie Mike Condon and trickled over the goal line as the Coyotes won their second game in a row. His second goal at 11:32 of the third period had tied the score 2-2.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators, who lost their second straight.

Antti Raanta turned aside 30 shots for Arizona and Condon made 25 saves.

Kings 4, Panthers 0

Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his eighth career shutout and Los Angeles ended a five-game losing streak at Staples Center with a win over Florida.

Kuemper improved 3-0-1 while making his fourth start of the season in place of Jonathan Quick, who had gotten the nod in each of the past five games.

Jonny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal to give the Kings a 2-0 cushion at 2:23 of the third period.

Tyler Toffoli scored during a delayed penalty at 8:14 of the first period, Andy Andreoff netted his first of the season and Trevor Lewis scored into an empty net with 2:53 remaining.

Jets 5, Devils 2

Winnipeg used a 95-second surge to score three second-period goals to blow open a tight game against New Jersey at Bell MTS Place.

Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba and Matt Hendricks scored in rapid succession and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for his 11th win of the season. The Jets (12-4-3) also received goals from Mathieu Perreault and Kyle Connor.

Cory Schneider stopped 17 of 22 shots for the Devils before being pulled after the second period. Keith Kinkaid stopped 12 shots in relief.

Will Butcher and Brian Gibbons each scored a goal for New Jersey.

Blues 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Bradyen Schenn scored at 2:41 of overtime as St Louis battled back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Vancouver.

Joel Edmundson, Vladimir Sobotka and Colton Parayko also scored for St Louis. Paul Stastny added three assists.

Sven Baertschi, Brock Boeser and Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver. Loui Eriksson had two assists for the Canucks, who have one win in their last five games.

Bruins 3, Sharks 1

Rookie Danton Heinen scored his fourth of the season -- and third against San Jose -- at 14:09 of the third period to clinch Boston’s win.

Peter Cehlarik had scored his first career goal by following Jake DeBrusk’s shot at 6:17 of the first period. The Sharks challenged, but the situation room in Toronto judged DeBrusk collided with Dell after getting tripped by Joakin Ryan.

Then DeBrusk scored Boston’s second goal on a breakaway at 10:46 as a San Jose power play was ending.