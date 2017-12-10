Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in the opening two minutes on Saturday and held on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3.

Toronto (19-10-1), which has won four of five, received goals from Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk in the first 1:42. Tyler Bozak made it 3-0 later in the initial period with the first of his two goals to go along with an assist. Mitch Marner added three assists.

Riley Sheahan scored for the second game in a row, and Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby also tallied for Pittsburgh (16-12-3), which had won five of six.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 33 saves to improve to 10-2-1 with two shutouts and 25 goals allowed in his past 13 games.

Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith, making his second NHL appearance, stopped 10 shots in relief of Tristan Jarry.

Golden Knights 5, Stars 3

Four different players scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 35 of 38 shots for Vegas in a win against Dallas.

Alex Tuch, David Perron, Reilly Smith, Brayden McNabb and Erik Haula scored for Vegas (19-9-1), which won its fourth straight. Brendan Leipsic and Cody Eakin added two assists.

Tyler Pitlick, Jason Spezza and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas (16-13-1), which lost its third straight. The Stars have been outscored 13-5 over their last three losses.

Kings 3, Hurricanes 2

Tanner Pearson scored with 20 seconds left in overtime and Los Angeles won its eighth consecutive game with a victory over Carolina.

Pearson, Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (20-8-3), who pulled within a win of their franchise record of nine straight victories from Jan. 21 to Feb. 6, 2010.

Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for Los Angeles.

Carolina scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to tie the score.

Victor Rask prevented Quick from getting his 47th career shutout when he took a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and scored on a one-timer with 6:57 remaining.

Blue Jackets 1, Coyotes 0

Columbus left winger Artemi Panarin delivered the primary assist on a sixth consecutive goal in the past two games and the Blue Jackets held off Arizona.

Josh Anderson scored his team-leading 11th goal in the opening minute of the game with the assist from Panarin and Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky posted his fourth shutout of the season.

The Blue Jackets (19-10-1) survived two penalties against Panarin with 2:53 remaining in the third period to remain atop the Metropolitan Division standings after completing a back-to-back with two wins. They beat the New Jersey Devils on the road the night before.

In that game, Panarin tied the franchise record with five primary assists in the 5-3 victory. He has a team-leading 19 assists and 26 points in 30 games this season.

The Coyotes (7-20-5) have lost five of their past six games. They became the first team in the NHL with 20 losses this season.

Rangers 5, Devils 2

Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots as the New York Rangers defeated New Jersey.

The Rangers (16-11-2) won for the seventh time in nine games.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Fast and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers. Rick Nash had two assists.

The Devils (16-9-4) lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Damon Severson and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who received 34 saves from Keith Kinkaid.

Bruins 3, Islanders 1

Tuukka Rask turned aside 30 shots for his fourth straight win, leading Boston to a victory over the New York Islanders.

Rask, who had been struggling to start the season, causing a bit of a goaltending controversy as Anton Khudobin ripped off four straight wins, has allowed four goals during his winning streak.

He lost what would have been his 40th career shutout when Andres Lee scored with 3:08 left but raised his record to 7-8-2.

With the Islanders pressing for the tying goal, Danton Heinen hit the empty net with 41.2 seconds remaining in the game.

Brad Marchand (11th goal) and rookie Jake DeBrusk scored, with Torey Krug and David Pastrnak assisting on both goals as the Bruins won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Blues 6, Red Wings 1

St. Louis scored four goals on five shots in the first and second periods and defeated Detroit.

Brayden Schenn and Jay Bouwmeester had a goal and an assist each and Jayden Schwartz, Vladimir Sobotka, Scottie Upshall and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for St. Louis, which won its third straight.

Alex Pietrangelo had two assists and goalie Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit, which has lost eight of its last nine.

Lightning 4, Jets 3

Brayden Point scored his third overtime goal of the season to lead Tampa Bay to a victory against Winnipeg.

Point raced in on goalie Connor Hellebuyck and flipped a backhander into the net for the winner as Tampa Bay won its fourth consecutive game to cap off a perfect four-game homestand.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Andrew Copp and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, which is on a season-long three-game losing streak.

Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning in regulation.

Avalanche 7, Panthers 3

Colorado scored four straight goals -- including two within 41 seconds -- snapping a four-game losing streak with a win over Florida.

Semyon Varlamov made 39 saves to earn the win.

The Avalanche got goals Mikko Rantanen, a tying score from Nathan MacKinnon, a tiebreaking deflection from Alexander Kerfoot, insurance markers by Erik Johnson and Colin Wilson and empty-netters by Matt Nieto and Carl Soderberg.

Florida got goals from Aaron Ekblad, Denis Malgin and Jonathan Huberdeau but was unable to avoid its fourth loss in the past five games.

Malgin has four goals this season -- all of them within the past six games.

Oilers 6, Canadiens 2

Jujhar Khaira scored two goals and Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves to help Edmonton to a win against Montreal.

Michael Cammalleri, Milan Lucic, Oscar Klefbom and Yohann Auvito also scored for the Oilers (12-15-2), who won for the fifth time in eight games (5-3-0).

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had two assists.

Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens (13-14-4), who have dropped three in a row (0-2-1) following a five-game winning streak.

Carey Price allowed four goals on 14 shots and was replaced by Antti Niemi at 2:24 of the second period.

Sharks 5, Senators 0

Four different skaters scored and Aaron Dell registered his second shutout of the season as the Sharks beat the Ottawa.

Dell made 25 saves for his third career shutout. The Senators have been blanked in three of their last four outings. San Jose has won consecutive games.

Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the season at 3:24 of the third period on the power play. Logan Couture provided the primary assist, which was his 400th career point. And Tomas Hertl scored his sixth goal of the season at 17:38 of the third.

The Sharks were all over the Senators through 40 minutes, leading 3-0 and outshooting the visitors by a 31-14 count.

Flames 4, Canuks 2

Sam Bennett scored the game-winning goal with 1:10 remaining in the game and Calgary beat Vancouver.

Bennett skated out from the corner and put a backhand past Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson for his fourth goal of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk added an empty netter with 23 seconds left for his second goal of the night. Troy Brouwer also scored for Calgary.

Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen were the Canucks scorers.

The Flames (16-12-2) ended a home losing skid at three games and returned to the .500 mark at the Saddledome through 16 games with their eighth home win.

The Canucks (14-12-4) lost for the second straight game after winning three straight.