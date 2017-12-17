Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Capitals 3, Ducks 2

Alex Ovechkin scored 1:58 into overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin entered the Anaheim zone and blasted a shot from the top of the right circle that eluded goalie John Gibson. It was Ovechkin’s 23rd goal of the season, tied for the NHL lead. Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored third-period goals.

Derek Grant and Jakob Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead after two periods. Gibson stopped 24 shots for Anaheim.

Braden Holtby made 28 saves for the Capitals, who won for the 10th time in 12 games. The Ducks have earned at least a point in their past seven games (3-0-4).

Lightning 6, Avalanche 5

Anton Stralman scored twice and Yanni Gourde had a goal and two assists as Tampa Bay held on for its seventh straight victory.

The Lightning led 4-0 in the second period but had to withstand a late push from the Avalanche, who got a hat trick from captain Gabriel Landeskog and another two goals from Nathan MacKinnon to get within one goal twice in the third.

After six goals in the third period, Colorado pulled goaltender Jonathan Bernier with a little less than two minutes remaining, but Peter Budaj made a series of key saves to help Tampa Bay hold on. Nikita Kucherov scored his 23rd goal -- tied for the NHL lead -- to make it 1-0.

Predators 2, Flames 0

Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots for his third shutout of the season as Nashville swept its three-game trip through Western Canada.

Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators, who have won six of their past seven games (6-0-1). Rinne’s 46 career shutouts are the most by a Finnish-born goaltender and three better than retired Flames great Miikka Kiprusoff.

Mike Smith made 26 saves for Calgary, which has dropped two straight games and six of its last eight (2-4-2) in falling to 8-10-0 at home.

Blues 2, Jets 0

Backup Carter Hutton made a career-high 48 saves and Vladimir Tarasenko scored one power-play goal and assisted on another in St. Louis’ victory over Winnipeg.

Hutton, who came off injured reserve Friday after recovering from a foot injury, recorded his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career in his first start since Dec. 1.

The Jets fired 15 shots at Hutton in the first period and 21 in the second but could not score as they fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games and 0-4-2 in their last six road games.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak by the Blues against Winnipeg (0-5-1), which had won all five games in the last season’s series.

Flyers 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Shayne Gostisbehere scored two power-play goals, including the winner 3:50 into overtime, as Philadelphia defeated Dallas.

Jakub Voracek picked up assists on Gostisbehere’s goals and goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 26 shots to give the Flyers their sixth straight victory after a 10-game losing streak.

Gemel Smith scored for the Stars, who have lost five of their last seven games (2-4-1). Ben Bishop stopped 28 shots in his third straight loss.

Dec 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) battle for the puck in front of Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Islanders 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Jordan Eberle scored 1:54 into overtime as New York overcame a two-goal first period deficit to edge Los Angeles.

Eberle’s score, which came after Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss turned back two Kings breakaway opportunities, capped a wild final few minutes in which Anders Lee gave New York the lead with 3:16 remaining in regulation before Anze Kopitar forced overtime with 13 seconds left.

Josh Bailey and John Tavares also scored for the Islanders while Greiss made 26 saves. Oscar Fantenberg and Tyler Toffoli scored in the first period, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 29 saves for Los Angeles.

Hurricanes 2, Blue Jackets 1

Noah Hanifin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Scott Darling stopped 35 shots to snap a five-game winless streak as Carolina defeated Columbus for its third straight victory.

Darling was 0-3-2 in his last five decisions and hadn’t won since Nov. 26. Hanifin’s sixth goal of the season with 7:02 left in the second is one more than the team’s other six defensemen combined. He scored four goals in each of his first two seasons.

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Blue Jackets, who failed to score on the power play in four attempts and are 3 for 38 on the road this season with the man advantage -- 30th in the NHL. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for Columbus.

Penguins 4, Coyotes 2

Olli Maatta’s slap shot goal from the left point with 14.5 seconds remaining ended Arizona’s comeback and Pittsburgh survived after squandering a two-goal lead.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins and set up Maatta’s goal, and captain Sidney Crosby added an empty-net goal nine seconds later as Pittsburgh ended a three-game slide and beat the Coyotes for the second time this season. Carter Rowney got the Penguins going with a short-handed goal in the second period.

The Coyotes surged back with goals by Nick Cousins and Max Domi before dropping their sixth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Arizona is an NHL-worst 7-23-5 and 3-10-1 at home.

Senators 3, Canadiens 0

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as Ottawa defeated Montreal in the NHL100 Classic at TD Place.

A crowd of 33,959 braved frigid temperatures for the league’s first outdoor game of the season. The win was the second in a row for the Senators, who are trying to dig out of a hole they made during a 1-5-1 road trip.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Bobby Ryan and Nate Thompson scored for Ottawa. Carey Price stopped 35 shots in goal for the Canadiens.

Rangers 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Mats Zuccarello scored a power-play goal 1:56 into overtime, giving New York a victory over Boston.

The Bruins, who had erased a two-goal deficit to force OT, were called for their second too-many-men penalty of the game to set up the winner. Zuccarello, getting the puck in the right faceoff circle, waited, waited and, with Chris Kreider serving as a screen, fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Tuukka Rask for the win, ending Boston’s three-game winning streak.

Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves in the Rangers’ goal to raise his career record against the Bruins to 27-12-2. Rask made 25 saves but saw his personal five-game winning streak snapped as Boston fell to 15-10-5.

Oilers 3, Wild 2

Second-period goals by Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helped Edmonton snap Minnesota’s four-game win streak.

Cam Talbot, who had missed the previous seven games with an undisclosed injury, made 29 saves for the Oilers, who got the third-period game-winner from Jesse Puljujarvi.

Defenseman Matt Dumba scored twice for the Wild and Alex Stalock had 26 saves, as the Wild lost a regulation game at home for the first time since Nov. 4 after going 7-0-1.