Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Hockey League games:

Dec 3, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) scores a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at United Center.

Jets 5, Senators 0

The Winnipeg Jets made sure their stay atop the standings in the Western Conference was more than a 48-hour thing with an utterly dominant 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets improved to 17-6-4, good for 38 points, one ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for his first shutout of the season, while Ottawa’s Mike Condon was pulled after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Craig Anderson weathered the storm the rest of the way, stopping all 27 shots he faced.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists for the Senators, who got a goal and two assists from Mathieu Perreault plus a goal and one assist from Mark Scheifele. Tyler Myers and Patrik Laine added goals.

Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Reilly Smith scored at 3:51 of overtime to give Vegas a victory over Arizona.

Smith took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault on the edge of the left circle and rifled a shot past Arizona goalie Scott Wedgewood. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Golden Knights, who improved to 5-0 in overtime.

Dec 3, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Bell MTS Place.

Marchessault and Alex Tuch also scored goals for Vegas while Malcolm Subban had 31 saves in net to pick up the win. Wedgewood stopped 42 shots for the Coyotes, who got goals from Jakob Chychrun and Derek Stepan.

Stars 7, Avalanche 2

Tyler Seguin and Brent Ritchie scored two goals each, Devin Shore had a goal and an assist, and streaking Dallas beat Colorado.

Jason Spezza and Greg Pateryn also scored, Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg had two assists each, and Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves for Dallas. The Stars won their fifth in a row and their seven in the past eight.

Mikko Rantanen and Blake Comeau had goals for the Avalanche. Colorado starting goalie Jonathan Bernier was replaced after allowing five goals on nine shots.

Kings 3, Blackhawks 1

Christian Folin snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period, and goaltender Jonathan Quick shined, helping Los Angeles to a victory against Chicago.

The Kings earned their fifth consecutive victory.

Folin guided a wrist shot through traffic and past Blackhawks backup goaltender Anton Forsberg at 9:29 of the third period. Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar assisted on Folin’s second goal of the season, which set off a flurry of goals down the stretch.