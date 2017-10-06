Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

Oct 5, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated after scoring his third goal during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center. Chicago won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Blackhawks 10, Penguins 1

Brandon Saad scored a hat-trick, and Ryan Hartman registered a goal and four assists as the Chicago Blackhawks stormed to a 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Patrick Kane added a goal and three assists as Chicago blitzed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Blackhawks scored 10 goals in a game for the first time since Oct. 12, 1988. Chicago’s Corey Crawford turned aside 28 shots.

Phil Kessel scored for Pittsburgh, which has lost seven in a row to the Blackhawks.

The Penguins’ Antti Niemi was pulled midway through the first period after surrendering four goals on 13 shots. Matt Murray replaced Niemi and allowed six goals on 31 shots.

Capitals 5, Senators 4 (SO)

Alex Ovechkin scored a third-period hat-trick and Evgeny Kuznetsov had the shootout winner as Washington defeated Ottawa.

Brett Connolly had the other goal for the Capitals. Mark Stone led the Senators with two goals, while Derick Brassard and Chris Wideman had the others.

Washington’s Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots, while Ottawa’s Craig Anderson made 24 saves. The Senators’ Johnny Oduya left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Ducks 5, Coyotes 4

Rickard Rakell scored the game-winning goal with 3:30 remaining and Anaheim rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Arizona.

Rakell blasted a shot through the glove of goaltender Louis Domingue. Corey Perry scored twice while Ondrej Kase and Andrew Cogliano each recorded a goal for the Ducks. Cogliano’s tally came with 6:15 remaining to make it 4-4.

Rookie center Clayton Keller, the number seven overall pick in the 2016 draft, scored his first career goal in his fourth game for the Coyotes, who scored twice on their first six shots.

Rookie Christian Fischer scored his fourth career goal in his eighth contest for Arizona. Domingue made 36 saves.

Canadiens 3, Sabres 2 (SO)

Jonathan Drouin scored the lone goal in the shootout to lead Montreal over Buffalo.

Drouin, playing his first game for the Canadiens since being acquired in the offseason from the Tampa Bay Lightning, beat Robin Lehner with a nifty fake, freezing the Sabres goaltender before lifting a backhand shot into the top of the net.

Oct 5, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) is congratulated by left wing Brandon Saad (20) following the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center. Chicago won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart came up short on the final attempt.

Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault scored in regulation for the Canadiens and Carey Price made 43 saves. Jason Pominville scored twice in regulation for the Sabres.

Kings 2, Flyers 0

Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli registered goals, and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia.

The Kings broke a three-game losing streak in season openers and won their home opener for the first time since 2011-12. John Stevens won his debut as Los Angeles coach against the team he coached for six seasons between 2000 and 2006.

Quick recorded his 45th regular-season shutout. Michal Neuvirth stopped 25 shots for the Flyers.

Red Wings 4, Wild 2

Henrik Zetterberg whipped a wrist shot through the pads of Devan Dubynk midway through the third period, snapping a 2-2 tie and rallying Detroit past Minnesota in the opening game at Little Caesars Arena.

Jimmy Howard made 37 saves in his 200th NHL victory. Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored power-play goals on successive shots 23 seconds apart in the second period as the Red Wings enjoyed a five-on-three advantage.

Martin Frk added his NHL goal and assist for Detroit.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots.

Avalanche 4, Rangers 2

Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves as Colorado -- the NHL’s worst team a season ago -- opened the season with a victory over New York.

Varlamov had not won since Dec. 11, 2016, as he missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery. Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, who won just 22 games a year ago.

Mika Zibanejad had both Rangers goals and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist allowed three goals on 25 shots.

Bruins 4, Predators 3

David Krejci matched a career high with three assists and rookies Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy both posted a goal and an assist, helping Boston defeat Nashville.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins, winners of six of their last seven season openers. While DeBrusk was making his NHL debut, McAvoy was in his first regular season game after playing for Boston in the playoffs last season.

Tuukka Rask turned aside 26 shots for the Bruins. Pekka Rinne, who carried the Predators into the Stanley Cup finals, made 28 saves. Ryan Johansen had two assists for Nashville.