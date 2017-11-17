Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Lightning 6, Stars 1

In a battle of the NHL’s top two power-plays, the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning managed to score on both Thursday, getting a power-play and short-handed goal en route to a 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena.

Steven Stamkos scored twice and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (27 saves) outplayed former Tampa Bay team mate Ben Bishop, who gave up six goals in his return to Tampa, the most he has allowed since he was traded away last spring.

Tampa Bay (15-2-2) continued its dominating play, now 6-0-1 in its last seven games, starting with a power-play goal from Stamkos 47 seconds into the second period.

He added an even-strength goal in the third period, giving him 10 goals for the season.

The final tally came from Nikita Kucherov, who extended his NHL lead with his 17th goal with 6:08 left. Stamkos added two assists, and leads the league with 35 points.

Wild 6, Predators 4

Jason Zucker’s backhand shot with 2:55 remaining in the third period completed a crazy comeback as Minnesota won its fourth in a row and snapped Nashville’s five-game winning streak.

The Wild trailed 4-2 with seven minutes to play before Jared Spurgeon and Eric Staal scored to tie the game, and Zucker eventually won it. Zucker has eight goals in his last five games.

Spurgeon added an empty-net goal from the far blue line with 67 seconds left. Matt Dumba and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Minnesota. Devin Dubnyk, who recorded shutouts in his three previous games, made 26 saves for the Wild.

Penguins 3, Senators 1

Pittsburgh scored twice in the second period and held on to defeat Ottawa in a rematch of last spring’s Eastern Conference finalists.

Patric Hornqvist, Jake Guentzel and Riley Sheehan scored, and Matt Murray made 21 saves for the Penguins. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Craig Anderson stopped 26 shots for the Senators.

Pageau broke Murray’s shutout bid with 9:31 left in the third. Sheehan snuffed out any chance of a comeback when he took a pass from Sidney Crosby and scored into an empty net with 31 seconds left.

Golden Knights 5, Canucks 2

Erik Haula scored early in the third period to break a tie as Vegas defeated Vancouver.

David Perron, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith (empty-netter) also scored for the Golden Knights, who won for only the third time in their nine games (3-5-1). Maxime Lagace stopped 19 shots for Vegas.

Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for Vancouver.

Maple Leafs 1, Devils 0 (OT)

William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds left in overtime as Toronto defeated New Jersey for its fifth straight victory.

After the teams slogged through three periods without a goal, the Devils had a power play when the Maple Leafs’ Jake Gardiner was penalized for interference at 42 seconds of the overtime period.

Toronto killed off the penalty, but New Jersey continued to dominate until Nylander took his shot from the high slot that ended the game for his fourth goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs’ Frederik Andersen stopped 42 shots while Cory Schneider made 24 saves for the Devils.

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 4

Christian Fischer scored the game-winning goal with 9:50 left as Arizona defeated Montreal for its first regulation victory of the season.

Christian Dvorak, Brad Richardson, Tobias Rieder and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes (3-15-3). Antti Raanta stopped 33 shots for Arizona.

Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron, Joe Morrow and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for Montreal.

Avalanche 6, Capitals 2

Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals -- one on a penalty shot -- for his first career hat trick, and Colorado beat Washington.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche. Colin Wilson scored his first goal for Colorado.

Sam Girard, the 19-year-old defenseman acquired from Nashville in the three-way trade for Matt Duchene, had an assist. Center Vladislav Kamenev, also from Nashville, made his Avalanche debut before leaving with a broken arm in the second period.

Panthers 2, Sharks 0

Florida rode Roberto Luongo’s 35 saves and two goals overturned by video review into a victory over San Jose.

Luongo notched his 74th career shutout and first of the season as the Panthers won for the third time in four games. The Sharks lost for only the second time in eight outings.

Nick Bjugstad capped a nifty tic-tac-toe passing play with his fourth goal of the season at 12:23 of the third period to give the Panthers a two-goal edge. Colton Sceviour scored in the first period for Florda.

Blues 4, Oilers 1

Brayden Schenn scored twice as St. Louis rebounded from losing back-to-back games for the first time this season by defeating Edmonton.

Vladimir Sobotka (short-handed) and Alex Steen also scored for the Blues. Jake Allen stopped 29 shots for St. Louis.

Ryan Strome scored for the Oilers while Cam Talbot made 35 saves for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had an assist, giving him 12 points in the last 11 games.

Bruins 2, Kings 1

Charlie McAvoy and Zdeno Chara scored as Boston ended a four-game losing streak.

Tuukka Rask started for the second consecutive night and made 27 saves for the Bruins.

Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight game and fifth in a row at home for the first time since the opening month of the 2008-09 season.

Jets 3, Flyers 2 (SO)

Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Bryan Little scored in the shootout as Winnipeg defeated Philadelphia.

Scheifele pulled the Jets even with 49 seconds to play in regulation, converting a goalmouth feed from captain Blake Wheeler.

The Flyers got a couple quick goals in the first period from Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier, and for the next two-and-a-half periods, it looked like the work of their goaltender Brian Elliot was going to be enough to halt a two-game losing streak.

Islanders 6, Hurricanes 4

Johnny Boychuk scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:25 left to cap a wild back-and-forth affair and lift New York over Carolina.

The Islanders’ Jordan Eberle scored an empty-netter with 1:18 left. Mathew Barzal, Cal Clutterbuck, Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey also scored for New York while Thomas Greiss recorded 28 saves.

Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Scott Darling made 30 saves.