Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

Oct 28, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;

Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 4

Edmonton’s Kris Russell scored a goal for the Oilers, then he scored his second of the night. But the latter was for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With the score tied 4-4 and 1:05 left on the clock, Russell tried to clear the puck behind his net, and ended up rifling it through the legs of Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit. The own goal -- credited to the Leafs’ Patrick Marleau -- was the decider as the Leafs went on to win 6-4, with Nazem Kadri adding an empty netter.

Russell has scored early in the third period to tie the game 4-4.

Mark Letestu had three points for the Oilers, William Nylander had three points for the Leafs.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, the reigning MVP, got a goal, and Leafs star Auston Matthews had a goal and assist.

Brossoit was starting in place of Cam Talbot, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning.

Canucks 5, Predators 3

Daniel Sedin scored his 1,000th career point with a game-tying power-play goal, and rookie Brock Boeser tacked on the game-winning marker less than four minutes later as Vancouver rallied to topple Nashville.

Sedin, whose assist on Loui Eriksson’s second-period goal was point number 999, hit his milestone with a wrister from the slot at 10:22 of the third period. Fittingly, twin brother Henrik Sedin drew an assist, his second of the night and his 1,034th career point.

Boeser snapped a 3-3 tie with a wrister from the right post at 14:08. Eriksson tacked on an empty-netter at 19:03 to salt it away. Both Sedins logged assists, giving them three-point nights.

Canadiens 6, Red Wings 3

Right winger Brendan Gallagher had two goals and an assist to lead Montreal to its fourth straight win.

Left winger Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, while left winger Charles Hudon, right winger Andrew Shaw and left winger Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal. Goaltender Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

The Canadiens were playing the second of back-to-back games after defeating Ottawa 2-1 in Montreal on Wednesday night.

Nov 30, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA;

Detroit is winless in its last six games (0-3-3).

Stars 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner 51 seconds into overtime, and Dallas beat Chicago.

Janmark flipped a shot past goalie Corey Crawford to finish off the win, which was Dallas’ third straight.

The Blackhawks (12-9-4) tied the game 3-3 at 4:34 of the third period when Patrick Kane redirected a Gustav Forsling shot past Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, who remained in the game after taking a shot to the mask earlier in the period.

Kings 5, Capitals 2

Marian Gaborik scored his first two goals of the season, Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots, and Los Angeles got its third straight win.

The Kings trailed 2-1 before Jonny Brodzinski and Jussi Jokinen scored goals nine seconds apart in the second period.

Gaborik, playing in his fourth game, tallied in the first period, and he and Tyler Toffoli added empty-netters for the Kings.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice for the Capitals, who saw their three-game winning streak end.

Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Eric Staal scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner just past the midway point of the period, to lift Minnesota past Vegas.

Matt Dumba’s blast struck Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland on the hand and deflected to Stall for a tap-in goal at 12:05 of the period. Staal added an empty-net goal with 5.1 seconds left to seal it.

Flames 3, Coyotes 0

Mike Smith stopped all 28 shots he faced and Mark Jankowski scored twice as Calgary blanked Arizona.

Making his first start against his former team since being acquired in a trade June 17, Smith was solid in net as recorded his second shutout of the season and 35th of his NHL career.

Goalie Scott Wedgewood, who made his fourth straight start for the Coyotes (6-18-4), stopped 41 of 44 shots he faced.