Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Hockey League games:

Bruins 6, Coyotes 1

David Backes, who recently made a quicker-than-expected return from colon surgery, scored his first two goals of the season in the second period, and the Boston Bruins earned their 12th straight win over Arizona with a 6-1 rout of the Coyotes on Thursday night.

Backes was playing his fourth game since returning after missing a month recovering from being diagnosed with diverticulitis and the subsequent surgery.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork also scored for the Bruins.

Christian Dvorak scored his first goal in 10 games for the Coyotes.

Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Matt Hunwick scored at 1:29 of overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over New York.

The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel scored in the first period, and Jordan Eberle tied it in the second for the Islanders. After Phil Kessel and Riley Sheahan scored 32 seconds apart in the third period for a 3-1 Penguins lead, New York’s Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson answered for a tie.

Kris Letang added two assists for the Penguins.

Lightning 5, Avalanche 2

Tampa Bay pulled away with a power-play goal in the third, its eighth straight game with at least one goal with the man advantage, in a victory over Colorado.

Alex Killorn got his third goal of the season and his second in the last 25 games. Lightning center Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, moving ahead of teammate Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead with 41 points.

Backup goalie Peter Budaj picked up his second win in five starts this season, finishing with 28 saves, including 14 in the final period. Brayden Point, Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Kunitz also scored for the Lightning.

Gabriel Landeskog, fresh off a four-game suspension, and Erik Johnson had the Avalanche goals.

Flames 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game at 1:14 of overtime to give Calgary a win against Montreal, ending a three-game losing streak.

Garnet Hathaway scored his first of the season for the Flames. Calgary goaltender David Rittich, making the second start of his career, made 35 saves.

Daniel Carr (second goal of the season) and Phillip Danault (fifth) scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price made 34 saves.

Panthers 6, Jets 4

Florida, despite losing star center Aleksander Barkov to an injury, rallied to defeat Winnipeg.

With Barkov out, fourth-line left winger Micheal Haley became the improbable hero. He scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 9:58 left in the third period as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Florida also got two goals from Vincent Trocheck and one each from Mark Pysyk, Aaron Ekblad and Denis Malgin. The Jets got one goal and two assists from Patrik Laine as well as scores from Nikolaj Ehlers, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler.

Blues 3, Stars 0

Jake Allen stopped 29 shots, and St. Louis got power-play goals from Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko in a win over Dallas.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s empty-net goal capped the scoring for the Blues.

Allen recorded his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career to extend the Blues’ home winning streak over the Stars to seven consecutive games in the regular season. It was Allen’s third career shutout in 11 games against the Stars.

Sharks 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

Brent Burns scored his second goal of the season 22 seconds into overtime as San Jose beat Carolina.

The Sharks got power-play goals from Logan Couture and Joe Thornton and short-handed goals from Melker Karlsson and Barclay Goodrow. Thornton had a goal and two assists to give him 1,410 NHL points, good for 19th place in NHL history.

Sebastian Aho scored two goals, and Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner scored one goal each for the Hurricanes.

Kings 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Drew Doughty scored 32 seconds into overtime as Los Angeles defeated Ottawa for its seventh consecutive win.

Tanner Pearson, Alex Iafallo and Dustin Brown registered the other Kings goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

The Senators lost their third straight game and 10th in their past 11 (1-9-1). Matt Duchene, Jean-Gabriel and Ryan Dzingel registered goals. Mike Condon made 34 saves.

Flyers 4, Canucks 1

Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist each as Philadelphia defeated Vancouver to extend its winning streak to three games.

Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds, into an empty net, also scored for Flyers, and Jakub Voracek notched three assists. Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, who saw their three-game win streak end.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 36 shots for his 200th NHL victory. Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.