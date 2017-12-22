Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Kings 2, Avalanche 1

Dustin Brown scored 44 seconds into overtime in his 1,000th career NHL game, all with the Los Angeles Kings, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night.

Brown converted a wrist shot for his 13th goal of the season. It came off a feed from Drew Doughty, with Anze Kopitar earning the secondary assist.

Alec Martinez also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 31 saves.

The Avalanche, who got their lone goal from captain Gabriel Landeskog, lost for the third time in five games (2-2-1). It was just the second time this season Colorado lost after leading after two periods (12-1-1). Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.

Sharks 5, Canucks 4 (OT)

Kevin Labanc broke a 23-game goal-less streak by scoring the winner at 1:53 of overtime, giving San Jose a win over Vancouver.

Labanc collected his fourth goal of the season to cap a four-point night that included three assists. Joe Thornton added two goals and an assist for the Sharks to give him 1,416 points, good for 18th place on the NHL’s all-time list. Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier also added goals.

Brendan Gaunce, Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Daniel Sedin scored for the Canucks.

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

Kris Letang scored the deciding goal in the shootout to give Pittsburgh a victory over Columbus.

Letang, the fourth Pittsburgh shooter, lifted the puck past Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Goals from the Blue Jackets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois in the second and the Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist in the third forged a 1-1 tie. Evgeni Malkin and Columbus’ Artemi Panarin exchanged power-play goals later in the third to tie it again 2-2.

Ducks 5, Islanders 4 (OT)

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm scored a hat trick to help Anaheim beat New York in overtime.

Lindholm netted the winner with 57 seconds left in overtime. Rickard Rakell forced the extra session with 1:13 left in the third period as the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Ondrej Kase also scored for Anaheim.

John Tavares scored twice for the Islanders, who fell to 3-6-2 in December with their fourth loss in their last five games. Matt Barzal and Andrew Ladd also scored.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 0

Tyler Seguin scored twice and Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock won his 800th career game in a victory over Chicago.

Hitchcock became the third coach in NHL history with 800 wins, joining Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville (868) and Scott Bowman (1,244).

December 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (7) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) during the third period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Benn and Antoine Roussel also scored to help the Stars end a three-game losing streak. Chicago had a season-long five-game win streak come to an end.

Devils 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

Brian Boyle scored the tying goal late in the third period and the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout as New Jersey defeated New York.

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers made a season-high 45 saves, including 22 in the second period. Devils goalie Cory Schneider finished with 25 saves.

John Moore and Blake Coleman also scored for New Jersey and Jimmy Vesey, Nick Holden and Kevin Hayes lit the lamp for New York.

Bruins 2, Jets 1 (SO)

Charlie McAvoy celebrated his 20th birthday with the shootout winner, giving Boston its third consecutive victory, over Winnipeg.

The Bruins’ Torey Krug and the Jets’ Patrik Laine swapped third-period goals in less than a minute to set up the overtime.

Lightning 4, Senators 3 (SO)

Brayden Point scored the deciding goal in a shootout to lift Tampa Bay over Ottawa.

Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde and Vladislav Namestnikov scored in regulation for the Lightning, who improved to 8-1-0 in the past nine games. Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov each finished with two assists.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves and stopped both shootout attempts.

Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Derick Brassard had the goals for the Senators. Ottawa’s Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots, including five in overtime.

Hurricanes 4, Predators 1

Carolina scored on four of its first six shots, chasing Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

The Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games and polished off their second straight season series sweep of the Predators.

Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Victor Rask all scored for Carolina before Nashville answered with a goal from Kevin Fiala.

Oilers 3, Blues 2

Edmonton came back from third-period deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 before beating St. Louis on Drake Caggiula’s goal with 49.8 seconds left.

Connor McDavid and Mike Cammalleri also scored for the Oilers.

Patrik Berglund and Tage Thompson replied for the Blues.