Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

November 7, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) reacts after center Nick Shore (21) scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the overtime period at Honda Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kings 4, Ducks 3

Nick Shore scored in overtime, and Jonathan Quick had 33 saves as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Shore’s winner, which came at 3:51 of the extra period, was his second goal of the season. He looked goaltender Ryan Miller off with Dustin Brown charging down the slot and scored on a rising wrist shot.

Los Angeles killed five penalties, including a five-minute major, and scored one power-play goal in the game to win the special-teams battle. The Kings also had two apparent goals disallowed in the third period.

Brown and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist in the win. Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell also notched a goal and an assist.

Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1

Calle Jarnkrok scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Nashville extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Columbus.

Jarnkrok’s second goal of the season came with 5:35 remaining when a rebound on a shot by Miikka Salomaki found his stick in front of the net. He sent the puck over the outstretched leg of Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo for the game-winner.

Matt Irwin scored the Predators’ first goal in the opening period and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 15.1 seconds remaining. Salomaki had two assists for Nashville. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the tying goal at 4:37 of the third period for the Blue Jackets.

Penguins 3, Coyotes 1

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and two assists as Pittsburgh beat Arizona.

Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins, who held on after taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 3 1/2 minutes. Tobias Rieder scored for the Coyotes, who were trying to stack together three games in a row with at least a point for the first time this season.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray stopped 24 shots. Antti Raanta made 34 saves for the Coyotes.

Blues 3, Devils 1

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists apiece, Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Jake Allen made 21 saves as St. Louis beat New Jersey for the eighth consecutive time.

Allen, who surrendered only Blake Coleman’s first-period goal, is undefeated in six career starts against the Devils, allowing seven goals total.

The Western Conference-leading Blues won for the sixth time in their last seven games overall. The Devils are winless in their last three, with two regulation losses sandwiching a shootout defeat.

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1

November 7, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore (21) passes the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ryan scored a third-period tiebreaking goal as Carolina halted a four-game winless streak by defeating Florida.

Brock McGinn also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in six home games (2-2-2). Justin Williams added an empty-net goal. Roland McKeown notched two assists for his first NHL points.

Vincent Trocheck scored his team-leading seventh goal for the Panthers, who are winless in five consecutive games (0-3-2).

Sabres 3, Capitals 1

Benoit Pouliot scored 3:22 into the third period to lead Buffalo over Washington.

Evander Kane had two goals for the Sabres, who had lost three of their previous four games. Robin Lehner made 24 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who had a three-game winning streak come to a close.

Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Brendan Gallagher, Jordie Benn and Max Pacioretty scored as Montreal defeated Vegas.

Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves in improving to 5-0-0 in five NHL starts for Montreal, which won its third straight game.

Maxime Lagace stopped 25 shots for the Golden Knights in a matchup of rookie goaltenders.

Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Connor McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime as Edmonton edged New York.

Leon Draisaitl, who assisted on McDavid’s winner, scored in the second period for the Oilers and goalie Cam Talbot made 36 saves.

Jordan Eberle scored in the second period for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss recorded 23 saves.

Canucks 5, Flames 3

Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin scored 38 seconds apart early in the third period to lift Vancouver over Calgary.

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett also scored for the Canucks.

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland replied for the Flames.