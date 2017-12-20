Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Jets 6, Predators 4

The Winnipeg Jets scored twice in the last 1:26 to earn a 6-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, avenging a November loss.

Brandon Tanev’s wrister from a sharp angle on the left wing beat Pekka Rinne for the tiebreaking goal.

Blake Wheeler tacked on an empty-netter at 19:58 as the Jets moved within a point of Nashville and idle St. Louis for first place in the stacked Central Division.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Adam Lowry and Patrik Laine once each for the Jets. Calle Jarnkrok, Kevin Fiala, P.K. Subban and Yannick Weber scored for the Predators.

Panthers 3, Coyotes 2

Mike Matheson finished off a three-goal Florida flurry in less than six minutes, turning around a game that Arizona was dominating.

Nick Bjugstad scored with 10 seconds left in the second period to start the rally, Denis Malgin tied it early in the third period and James Reimer stopped 39 shots as the Panthers halted a three-game skid and won for only the third time in 10 games.

Christian Fischer scored late in the first period, just after a power play ended, and Derek Stepan added a goal late in the second to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead.

Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)

Andre Burakovsky capped a three-point night with his second goal at 1:51 of overtime as Washington defeated Dallas.

Brett Connolly, who also had an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored for the Capitals.

Jamie Benn, Gemel Smith and Alexander Radulov tallied goals for the Stars.

Bruins 3, Sabres 0

Anton Khudobin made 36 saves to lead Boston over Buffalo.

It was Khudobin’s first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career.

Jake DeBrusk, Tim Schaller and David Backes scored for the Bruins.

Red Wings 6, Islanders 3

Trevor Daley scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:57 left in the third period as Detroit beat New York.

Mike Green, Luke Glendening, Martin Frk, Gustav Nyquist and Anthony Mantha also scored as the Red Wings won their second straight. Goalie Petr Mrazek, making his first start since Dec. 2, recorded 34 saves.

Anders Lee, Ryan Pulock and Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders, who lost hours after Newsday reported the franchise’s owners won a bid to build a new arena in Nassau County, where the club was based from its inception in 1972 until moving to Brooklyn in 2015. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 16 saves.

Rangers 4, Ducks 1

Paul Carey scored twice -- doubling his season goal total -- as New York defeated Anaheim at Madison Square Garden.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 of 40 shots for the Rangers, who also got goals from Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner. David Desharnais and Nick Holden each had two assists.

Ondrej Kase had the goal for the Ducks and John Gibson made 28 saves in defeat.

Wild 6, Senators 4

Minnesota scored five unanswered goals in a come-from-behind win over Ottawa.

Eric Staal led the Wild with two goals, while Nate Prosser, Jonas Brodin, Chris Stewart and Miko Koivu had the others.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for the Senators, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Derick Brassard each added a goal.

Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild, while Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots in the Senators’ net.

Maple Leafs 8, Hurricanes 1

Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each scored and added three assists as Toronto defeated Carolina.

James van Riemsdyk contributed a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who ended a three-game losing streak. Leo Komarov, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for Toronto and goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots. Zach Hyman had two assists.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. Scott Darling made 25 saves for the Hurricanes.

Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3

Shea Theodore’s power-play goal with 2.3 seconds remaining lifted Vegas over Tampa Bay.

It was just the second goal of the season for Theodore, who also had three assists. James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula also scored goals and David Perron added three assists for the Golden Knights, who won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Kings. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 35 shots to pick up the win in net.

Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov scored goals and NHL leading scorer Nikita Kucherov added two assists for the Lightning, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves.

Canadiens 7, Canucks 5

Nicolas Deslauriers scored two goals and Jeff Petry had a goal and an assist as Montreal beat Vancouver.

Daniel Carr, Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault supplied the Canadiens’ other goals.

Thomas Vanek led the Canucks with three goals and one assist, while Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist.