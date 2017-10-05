Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(Reuters) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Hockey League games:

Oct 4, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his third period goal against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Oilers 3, Flames 0

Connor McDavid scored three goals, and Cam Talbot made 26 saves as the Edmonton Oilers won their season opener 3-0 over the rival Calgary Flames.

McDavid brought the capacity crowd to its feet at 11:01 of the first period after the Oilers’ top line held the puck in the Calgary zone for almost a minute. Leon Draisaitl’s pass deflected right to McDavid, who fired a shot into the open side of the net.

At 8:07 of the third, McDavid blew past Flames defensemen Travis Hamonic and TJ Brodie, cut toward the net and threw the puck up over goalie Mike Smith’s shoulder. McDavid scored an empty-netter with 59 seconds left.

Smith made 42 saves for Calgary.

Flyers 5, Sharks 3

Wayne Simmonds’ second goal of the game broke a tie midway through the third period and powered Philadelphia past San Jose.

Simmonds completed his second career hat trick on an empty-net goal with 35.7 seconds left. Ten minutes earlier, Simmons made it 4-3 when he redirected Jakob Voracek’s drive past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, the third time the Flyers scored on the power play.

Oct 4, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Calgary Flames defensemen Travis Hamonic (24) tries to catch Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Labanc scored two goals for San Jose, but committed three minor penalties that were all turned into scores. Brian Elliott made 32 saves for Philadelphia, while Jones stopped 26 shots.

Blues 5, Penguins 4 (OT)

Alex Pietrangelo’s second goal of the game came at 1:15 of overtime and gave St. Louis a victory over two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Pietrangelo moved in from the right point and used Justin Schultz as a screen to beat Matt Murray. The Blues’ Jake Allen stopped 29 of 33 shots, and Murray also made 29 saves.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Evegeni Malkin added two assists for the Penguins. Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist for St. Louis.

Maple Leafs 7, Jets 2

Patrick Marleau scored twice in his Toronto debut as the Maple Leafs crushed Winnipeg.

Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and William Nylander scored in a span of 2 minutes, 38 seconds late in the first period to guide Toronto to a 3-0 lead. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots for the Maple Leafs.

Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews recorded a goal and two assists for Toronto. Steve Mason stopped 15 of 20 shots before he was pulled in his first game with the Jets.