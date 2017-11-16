Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Nov 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) celebrates with defenseman Cody Franson (11) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Blackhawks 6, Rangers 3

Artem Anisimov scored a hat trick in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 25 saves to snap a three-game skid.

Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes and Rick Nash scored for the Rangers, who had a six-game winning streak snapped. New York’s Henrik Lundqvist allowed four goals on 34 shots before Ondrej Pavelec replaced him in the third period.

Red Wings 8, Flames 2

Nov 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) celebrates after scoring a goal against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Mantha scored two power-play goals, added an assist and had a fight to lead Detroit past Calgary.

Andreas Athanasiou had two goals and an assist, and Dylan Larkin added a goal and two assists for the Red Wings. Gustav Nyquist, Justin Abdelkader and Luke Glendening also scored. Mike Green had three assists and goalie Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist each for the Flames and Eddie Lack allowed five goals on 10 shots before being pulled early in the second period.

Ducks 4, Bruins 2

Kevin Roy scored his first NHL goal and Anaheim continued its mastery over goaltender Tuukka Rask and Boston.

Josh Manson, Nick Ritchie and Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks, who won for the second time in their last seven games (2-3-2). John Gibson made 39 saves.

Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins, who lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-11-1 against Anaheim since the start of the 2009-10 season. Rask (23 saves) dropped to 1-6-1 in his career against the Ducks.