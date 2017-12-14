Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Dec 13, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd (16) receives a pass in front the of net defended by Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during the second period between the New York Islanders and the Dallas Stars at Barclays Center. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Stars 5, Islanders 2

Kari Lehtonen became the 33rd goalie in NHL history to record 300 career wins Wednesday night, when he carried a shutout into the third period and recorded 32 saves as the Dallas Stars defeated the New York Islanders 5-2.

The win capped a milestone-filled night for Lehtonen. The game appearance was the 624th of his career, breaking a tie with Miikka Kiprusoff for the most games played by a Finnish-born goaltender.

Lehtonen is also the second goalie in as many nights to reach 300 career wins. Carolina Hurricanes netminder Cam Ward recorded his 300th victory Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Ward and Lehtonen are the fifth and sixth active goalies with 300 wins.

Tyler Pitlick scored twice for Dallas. The Islander fell behind 5-0 before getting two goals from Anders Lee.

Predators 7, Canucks 1

Defenseman P.K. Subban scored two goals on a pair of strange plays to help Nashville defeat Vancouver.

Subban’s first goal was a fluttering shot from the faceoff circle that opened the scoring in the first period. His second was a slapshot from center ice that gave the Predators a 3-0 advantage early in the second period.

Dec 13, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Pitlick (18) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at Barclays Center. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Smith had a goal and two assists while Kevin Fiala and Filip Forsberg added a goal and an assist for the Predators, who are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok also scored. Ryan Johansen had two assists in his return after missing the past three games.

Alexander Burmistrov scored for the Canucks, who lost their fourth straight game. Henrik Sedin collected his 800th NHL assist.

Senators 3, Rangers 2

Slideshow (8 Images)

Ottawa stopped a five-game losing streak by earning only its second victory in 14 games.

Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Zack Smith scored the Ottawa goals. Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich replied for New York.

Craig Anderson made 27 saves in the Senators net while Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots for the Rangers.

Bruins 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Brad Marchand’s goal 35 seconds into overtime gave Boston the win over Detroit.

Marchand also had an assist, and Noel Acciari and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, which won its third straight. Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots.

Tomas Tatar and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which has lost 10 of its last 11 (1-5-5). Jimmy Howard made 29 saves.