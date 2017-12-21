Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Flames 2, Blues 1

Dougie Hamilton scored at 7:57 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames, who have won two games in a row, and Mike Smith made 21 saves.

Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, while goalie Carter Hutton finished with 31 saves.

Flyers 4, Red Wings 3

Sean Couturier scored his career-high 16th goal early in the third period and it stood up as the game-winner in Philadelphia’s victory over Detroit.

Dec 20, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames fans yelling St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton's name (not pictured) during the third period between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary Flames won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Weise, Wayne Simmonds and Robert Hagg also scored for the Flyers, who won for the seventh time in eight games following a 10-game losing streak.

Martin Frk, Mike Green and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Red Wings, who lost in regulation for the first time in five games (2-1-2). Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 2

Seth Jones scored an unassisted goal and assisted on a rare Columbus power-play goal to help the team end a two-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

Jones’ goal came in the first period, and he also was credited with an assist on Pierre-Luc Dubois’ second-period goal. In the past four games, Jones has three goals to give him six for the season and 19 points.

Lukas Sedlak scored the Blue Jackets’ first goal in the opening period with an assist from Matt Calvert. Alexander Wennberg expanded the Columbus lead with a third-period goal, and Cam Atkinson contributed two assists.

The Maple Leafs’ goals came from Jake Gardiner in the second period and Mitch Marner in the third period of Toronto’s second game in two days. Gardiner also had an assist.