NHL: Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Kings 2, Bruins 1

Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the game with no time remaining in overtime to lift the red-hot Los Angeles Kings to a stunning 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

After the officials added time on the clock, going from four-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to nine-tenths following an icing, Los Angeles called timeout. Anze Kopitar beat winger David Pastrnak on the draw and slid the puck to Toffoli, whose quick shot eluded Tuukka Rask and ended a wild overtime period.

Ducks 4, Lightning 1

Rickard Rakell scored twice while Ryan Getzlaf had three assists as Anaheim handed Tampa Bay its first home loss of the season.

John Gibson stopped 31 shots for Ducks, who lost 8-3 at Florida on Thursday. Chriz Kunitz scored and Peter Budaj made 17 saves for the Lightning, who were 6-0-0 to start the season at home and hadn’t lost to Anaheim in regulation in 13 games (8-0-5) dating to 2006.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 12 goals, and Steven Stamkos, who has a league-best 21 points, were held without a point for the first time this season.

Devils 4, Coyotes 3

Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal with 4:13 remaining in the third period was the difference as New Jersey kept Arizona winless.

Taylor Hall had two goals and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Devils, who received 34 saves from goaltender Cory Schneider in his first start since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 19. Bratt also had two assists.

Christian Fischer, Brendan Perlini and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes (0-10-1), who tied the 1943-44 New York Rangers for the worst start in NHL history. Arizona goaltender Louis Domingue made 21 saves.

Capitals 5, Oilers 2

Alex Ovechkin recorded three assists in Washington’s victory over Edmonton.

It marked the first time since Nov. 2, 2014 that Ovechkin had three assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the game-winner early in the third period and added an insurance marker. Lars Eller, Devante Smith-Pelly and Jay Beagle (empty-netter) also scored for the Capitals. Braden Holtby made 38 saves for Washington.

Patrick Maroon and defenseman Adam Larsson scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

Canadiens 5, Rangers 4

Phillip Danault had his first career four-point night, recording two goals -- including the game-winner with 10:23 remaining -- and two assists as Montreal survived New York.

Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Canadiens, who blew a 3-0 lead. Cary Price made 22 saves.

Ondrej Pavelec, who got his second consecutive start for the Rangers, made 38 saves while seeing his record at the Bell Centre fall to 0-7. Pavel Buchnevich, Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Brady Skjei scored for New York.

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 1

Vladimir Sobotka and Scottie Upshall each notched their first goals of the season, while Jake Allen stopped 36 shots as St. Louis dumped Columbus.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson added his third goal for the Blues while Kyle Brodziak tallied his second. The fourth line of Upshall, Brodziak and Dmitrij Jaskin combined for two goals and five assists.

Matt Calvert scored for the Blue Jackets, who got 38 saves from backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo as starter Sergei Bobrovsky got the night off after winning on Friday night.

Islanders 6, Predators 2

John Tavares had a hat trick and Jordan Eberle scored twice and New York’s struggling power play returned to life with three goals in a victory over Nashville.

Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who have won four of their last six games. New York’s Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves, improving his career record to 14-3-4 against the Predators.

Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith scored the only goals for Nashville, which took six penalties after starting the night with an NHL-high 55.

Wild 2, Penguins 1

Mikko Koivu’s re-direction of a Mike Reilly feed 9:03 into the third period held up as the difference maker as Minnesota defeated Pittsburgh.

The Wild, who have won two straight for their first winning streak of the season, also got a Daniel Winnik goal. Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves as Minnesota defeated the Penguins for the third straight time.

Evgeni Malkin scored on the power play for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray stopped 27 shots as his seven-game winning streak came to an end.

Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 3

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice and had an assist as Colorado defeated Chicago.

Rocco Grimaldi got his first of the season and Sven Andrighetto also scored for the Avalanche. Jonathan Bernier had 39 saves for Colorado.

Artem Anisimov, Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight and five of their last six. Corey Crawford had seven saves after replacing Anton Forsberg in net. Forsberg yielded five goals on 20 shots.

Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia defeated Toronto.

Brandon Manning, Valtteri Filppula and Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers, who had lost their two previous games and three of their prior four. Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row. Frederik Andersen made 26 stops in Toronto’s goal.

Sharks 3, Sabres 2

Logan Couture scored with 3:52 remaining to lead San Jose past Buffalo.

After receiving a pass from Tomas Hertl in the left circle, Couture placed a hard shot over Robin Lehner’s right shoulder for his eighth goal of the season. Joonas Donskoi and Chris Tierney also scored for the Sharks, who ended their road trip 3-2-0. Aaron Dell made 31 saves.

Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Gustav Nyquist scored the deciding goal in the shootout as Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak.

Jimmy Howard had 44 saves for the Red Wings. Andreas Athanasiou and Nyquist also scored for Detroit.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Florida. James Reimer made 36 saves for the Panthers.