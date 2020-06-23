Report: NHL down to six possible hub cities

FILE PHOTO: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman attends a news conference prior to the ice hockey NHL Global Series match of the Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets in Helsinki, Finland November 1, 2018. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS/File Photo

As the National Hockey League prepares to resume the 2019-2020 season next month, the league is down to six cities under consideration for the two hubs, according to multiple reports.

Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver are still in the running, with Pittsburgh and Dallas eliminated Tuesday.

Columbus was informed it was crossed off the list on Monday.

Reports over the weekend that Las Vegas and Vancouver were selected as the host cities have been denied.

Las Vegas remains the favorite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected.

Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are also considered ideal spots for the NHL to resume play after federal and local governments helped clear the path for hockey to be played there last week.

According to commissioner Gary Bettman, the NHL will select one city for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference.

The Stanley Cup Final, and possibly the conference finals, are expected to be played in one of the two hub cities.

