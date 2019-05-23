Canada survives in OT, U.S. falls in IIHF quarters

Mark Stone helped Canada stun Switzerland late and win in overtime, while Russia ousted the United States in the quarterfinals of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Thursday in Slovakia.

Ice Hockey World Championships - Group A - Canada v Switzerland - Steel Arena, Kosice, Slovakia - May 23, 2019 Canada's Mark Stone celebrates after scoring the winning goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Canada escaped with a 3-2 victory over Switzerland at Steel Arena in Kosice, only after some last-second heroics. Damon Severson’s deflected slapshot crossed the goal line with 0.4 seconds in regulation to force overtime, a tally that stood upon video review. Then Stone — who had the primary assist on the tying goal — redirected Pierre-Luc Dubois’ pass on a 2-on-1 at 5:07 of overtime for the victory.

Stone, the Vegas Golden Knights star who also had Canada’s first goal to even it at 1-1 in the second period, now has seven goals and five assists in eight games in the tournament. Canada has won seven straight since starting 0-1.

In the semifinals, Canada will face the Czech Republic, who routed Germany 5-1 on Thursday at Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava behind four third-period goals.

Jan Kovar scored the game’s first and last goals, with Ondrej Palat, Dominik Kubalik and Jakub Voracek each tallying in between.

Prior to the Czechs’ victory, the U.S. fell 4-3 to Russia at Ondrej Nepela Arena despite a few late pushes. Russia led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Nikita Gusev and Mikhail Sergachyov, but Brady Skjei cut it to 2-1 in the second.

After Kirill Kaprizov restored the two-goal advantage early in the third, Noah Hanifin trimmed it again four minutes later, only for Russia to go up 4-2 on Mikhail Grigorenko’s tally with 12:58 left. Alex DeBrincat scored with 2:50 remaining — off a feed from Chicago Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane — with the U.S. net empty for an extra skater, but the Americans couldn’t find an equalizer.

Russia moves on to a semifinal against Finland, who twice rallied to tie Sweden before prevailing 5-4 in overtime at Steel Arena.

Finland trailed 3-1 25 seconds into the second period, but scored twice to tie it before Erik Gustafsson put the Swedes back ahead with 25 seconds left in the period. The Fins then tied it up again with 1:29 left in regulation and their goaltender pulled, as Marko Anttila whacked a loose puck past Swedish goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Sakari Manninen won it with a top-corner wrister at 1:37 of overtime.

The semifinals will be played Saturday at Ondrej Nepela Arena, with the final and third-place game on Sunday at the same location.

Overtime rules stipulate 10 minutes of 3-on-3 of sudden-death play, with a shootout to decide the winner if no team scores.

—Field Level Media