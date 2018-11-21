Former player, coach Maloney dies at 68

Dan Maloney, a physical player known for fighting who later coached two NHL teams, died early Monday at age 68.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Maloney’s death on Tuesday. No cause of death or other details were divulged.

Maloney had 192 goals and 259 assists in 737 career games from 1970-82 with the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also compiled 1,489 penalty minutes during his 11 seasons, including a career-high 203 with the Red Wings in 1975-76.

Maloney’s most infamous incident occurred when he was member of the Red Wings in November 1975. He struck Maple Leafs defenseman Brian Glennie with a right-handed punch that knocked him to the ice, continued to hit him with multiple blows and then repeatedly lifted Glennie and dropped him to the ice.

Glennie was taken to the hospital with a concussion and Maloney was later charged with assault. He was eventually acquitted in a trial in which deliberations lasted nearly nine hours.

Maloney twice scored 27 goals in a season, the first time for the Kings during the 1974-75 campaign.

After that season, he was part of the package that brought star player Marcel Dionne from Detroit to Los Angeles.

After his playing career ended, Maloney spent two seasons (1984-86) as coach of the Maple Leafs and two-plus seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (1986-89). He was fired from both jobs.

Maloney had a 136-193-43 record as an NHL coach.

—Field Level Media