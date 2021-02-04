COVID-19 outbreak puts Minnesota Wild season on hold

Feb 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and right wing Gerald Mayhew (26) and left wing Zach Parise (11) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled another NHL team off the ice, as Wednesday the league announced that the Minnesota Wild has paused operations and has postponed games through at least Tuesday.

The Wild reported five additional players within the organization were added to the COVID Protocol Related Absence List: Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and captain Jared Spurgeon joined Marcus Foligno, who had been placed on the list earlier in the week.

Also, the Colorado Avalanche, who Tuesday night beat the Wild 2-1 in Denver, placed Tyson Jost on the COVID list on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the New Jersey Devils paused operations and postponed at least three games through Saturday due to an outbreak on the team.

As with the Devils, the Wild’s training facilities were closed, effective immediately, “and will remain so until further notice,” the NHL announced. The league postponed four games -- Thursday in Denver against the Avalanche, home games against the Phoenix Coyotes on Saturday and Sunday, and Tuesday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Wild organization is quarantining in Denver and reportedly will fly back to Minnesota on Thursday.

--Field Level Media