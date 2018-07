Matt Dumba is cashing in after a breakout season.

Dec 16, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) skates with the puck in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild rewarded the defenseman with a five-year, $30 million deal after a career year.

The defenseman had 14 goals and 36 assists — both career highs — and played in all 82 games.

Dumba, who turns 24 on Wednesday, was the seventh overall pick in the 2012 Entry Draft. He has 44 goals and 84 assists in 310 career games, all with Minnesota.