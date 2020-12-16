Wild re-sign G Hammond to one-year deal

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Bill Guerin announced Wednesday.

The two-way contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 in the AHL.

The team also revealed that goalie Alex Stalock (upper body injury) is out indefinitely.

Hammond, 32, spent last season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, going 16-12-3 with four shutouts. He posted a 2.53 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 33 games.

In NHL play, Hammond has gone 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA over 56 career NHL games during stints with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche. He last appeared in an NHL game in the 2017-18 season.

Stalock, 33, went 20-11-4 with a 2.67 GAA in 36 games with the Wild last season.