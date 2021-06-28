Vegas to host 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

The Vegas Golden Knights will host NHL All-Star Weekend during the 2021-22 season at T-Mobile Arena, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Las Vegas at a date to be determined. The event features the All-Star Game, as well as skills competitions and other hockey-themed festivities.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will be the first in-season league event hosted by Las Vegas since the Golden Knights’ inaugural season of 2017-18.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena,” Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “This is one of the League’s premier events of the year and we are thrilled to bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas to celebrate hockey. This event will also help continue our growth of the game in Nevada and our surrounding areas.”

The NHL did not hold an All-Star Game during the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign.

The WNBA held its 2019 All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will do so again this season on July 14, while the NBA contested its 2007 All-Star Game at Thomas & Mack Center.

WILD TO HOST BLUES IN 2022 WINTER CLASSIC

Minnesota will host St. Louis in the 2022 Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The teams initially were slated to compete in the 2021 Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, but that contest was postponed amid the uncertainty of the NHL schedule and when fans would be permitted to attend games with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league officially began the 2020-21 season on Jan. 13, with the only outdoor games being two played at Lake Tahoe in Nevada in February.

The outdoor game will be the second in Minneapolis. The Wild skated to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 21, 2016. It was the first ever outdoor professional hockey game in the “State of Hockey.”

Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins of Major League Baseball.

LIGHTNING TO VISIT PREDATORS IN STADIUM SERIES

Tampa Bay will visit Nashville in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 26, 2022 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The outdoor game is the NHL’s first to be contested in Music City.

The Lightning will become the 27th NHL team to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.

The Predators previously faced the Stars at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. The Stars posted a 4-2 win in that game.

