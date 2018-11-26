Canadiens place veteran Alzner on waivers

Nov 24, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner (27) during the warm-up session before the game against Boston Bruins at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens placed veteran defenseman Karl Alzner on waivers, the team announced Monday.

The 30-year-old Alzner had one assist in eight games this season while averaging 17:36 of ice time.

Alzner played in all 82 games for Montreal last season in his first campaign with the team. He had 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and averaged 20:05, fourth on the team.

Alzner spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals, not missing a game in his final seven seasons. He has 130 career points (20 goals, 110 assists) in 681 career games.

He was the fifth overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft by Washington.

