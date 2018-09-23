Byron, Canadiens reach four-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens and veteran forward Paul Byron have agreed to a four-year extension, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Sunday.

Mar 15, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron (41) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The deal, which runs through the 2022-23 season, will pay Byron an average of $3.4 million annually.

“With his speed, his play on both sides of the ice and his skills, he is a key element of our team,” said Bergevin.

Byron, 29, had 20 goals and 15 assists while playing all 82 games last season. He had shoulder surgery in April, but was ready when training camp opened.

Byron was originally a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2007 and made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season. He has 70 goals and 74 assists in 363 career games.

—Field Level Media