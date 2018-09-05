Ex-Blackhawks, Canadiens F McDonald dies at 82

Alvin Brian “Ab” McDonald, who won three Stanley Cups during his 14-year NHL career, died on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Blackhawks. He was 82.

McDonald’s biggest goal was the Stanley Cup clincher for the Blackhawks in 1961. He also won Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadians in 1958 and ‘59.

“Ab McDonald was an important member of the Chicago Blackhawks family and will forever have a connection to the 1961 Stanley Cup Championship team,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “In addition to his many contributions on the ice throughout his 14-year National Hockey League career, Ab was very involved in the Blackhawks Alumni Association upon retirement and made it a priority to give back to the game that gave so much to him.

“The Blackhawks organization extends their deepest condolences to the entire McDonald family and all of Ab’s friends and former teammates.”

McDonald scored 182 goals and 248 assists in 762 games with the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues from 1958-72.

He also played two seasons for the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association. McDonald had 29 goals and 41 assists in two seasons (1972-74) with Winnipeg.

—Field Level Media