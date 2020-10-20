Canadiens sign top draft pick Guhle

FILE PHOTO: Aug 21, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates teammates at the bench after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with top draft pick Kaiden Guhle.

Under terms of the deal, the contract has an average annual value of $925,000 at the NHL level and includes performance bonuses of up to $420,000 each season. The contract runs through 2022-23.

The AHL value is $80,000 per season.

The Canadiens selected Guhle with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft earlier this month.

The 18-year-old defenseman scored 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL in the 2019-20 season.

--Field Level Media