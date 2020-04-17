Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires

Former NHL All-Star Andrei Markov announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Player of AK Bars Kazan ice hockey club Andrei Markov gives an interview in Moscow, Russia October 10, 2017. Picture taken October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

Markov’s agent, Sergey Isakov, told Montreal-based La Presse of Markov’s decision.

“Andrei will turn 42 this year and he must take care of his family,” Isakov said to La Presse. “He is a very smart guy and he understands that his time has come.”

The Russian-born Markov was a sixth-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1998 NHL Draft. He joined Montreal for the 2000-01 season and spent 16 seasons with the organization, compiling 572 points (119 goals, 453 assists) in 990 games.

Markov made the All-Star team in 2008 and 2009.

The Canadiens congratulated Markov on their Twitter account.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Canadiens and congratulations on an incredible career, Andrei!”

Markov joined Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League in July 2017 and had 47 points (seven goals, 40 assists) in two seasons for the team. He spent the 2019-20 campaign with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv and had seven points (one goals, six assists) in 23 games.

Markov expressed a desire to finish his career with Montreal, but his agent said that will not be happening.

“Hockey is over for him now,” Isakov said. “He wants to spend time with his family.”

—Field Level Media