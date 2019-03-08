NHL: Mobile games company Playtika becomes partner of Canadiens

FILE PHOTO: Feb 26, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Leading mobile games company Playtika has become a partner of the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens, the company announced.

Playtika also is the main sponsor of the Spanish soccer club Sevilla FC.

“Montreal is home to one of Playtika’s most classic game, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) free-to-play poker app,” WSOP General Manager Lior Kenan said in a statement. “It therefore seemed only natural for us to partner with the city’s most legendary sports team.”

The Canadiens have won more Stanley Cups than any other team with 23 since the formation of the NHL. They are currently in fourth place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division with a 36-25-7 record.