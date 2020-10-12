Canadiens sign Toffoli to four-year, $17 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Mar 4, 2020; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Rogers Arena. Arizona won 4 -2. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $17 million contract, the team announced Monday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $4.25 million. It will keep him with the Canadiens through the 2023-24 season.

Toffoli, 28, played 68 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20. He tallied 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in the regular season and added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games for the Canucks.

Toffoli, who helped Los Angeles win the Stanley Cup in 2014, has 300 points (145 goals, 155 assists) in 525 regular-season games with the Canucks and Kings. In 54 playoff games, he has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).

The Kings selected him in the second round (No. 47 overall pick) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media